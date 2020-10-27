P.D. Cason, 95, of Lake City, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Lulu on October 21, 1925 to the late Talmadge DeWitt Cason and Jimmie Lois Anderson Cason. PD was a graduate of the Columbia High Class of 1943; from there he entered the US Navy, where his two older brothers had chosen to serve as well under the command of President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II. He served in the South Pacific rim as a Gunners Mate of a P.T. Boat. He was proud of his 37th Squadron's contribution to the successful victory in the Pacific during the war. Upon his return from the war, He attended the University of Florida in Gainesville and began his entrepreneurial career lasting his entire life, in the timber and cattle business. He married Jo Pearl ("Joppy") Ives and raised two children, Dewitt, and Debbie. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge and the Shrine Club, Florida Forestry Association, VFW, American Legion, and Florida Boy's Sheriff's Ranch. He also served as a Board Member of Lake Shore Hospital and was a lifelong contributor to the 4H clubs of America and numerous other charities. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, "Joppy" in 1991.
P.D. is survived by his two children, Dewitt Cason (Sherri) and Deborah Koons. P.D. had 7 grandchildren that absolutely adored him; Nicole Edwards (Trent); Buzz Brannon (Heather); Bryan Cason; Matt Cason (Carrie); And Amanda Koons-Newman ( Jeffrey) John Woodley
(Katie) And Cov Woodley. He is also survived by fifteen great grandchildren and numerous friends. He is survived by one Brother; Delano Cason (Lillian); two sisters Abbie Mann and Robbie Sue Burris (Marvin) all of Lake City, FL.
As per P.D.'s wishes, a private family service was held on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Cemetery, where he was laid to rest next to his wife "Joppy". In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Haven Hospice of Lake City.
