Pearl Ester Simpson, 87, was born January 3, 1932, in Lake City, Florida to Mae Etta Bush and Boisy Smith . They preceded her in death. She entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida following a sudden illness. Pearl was employed with the Columbia County School System for over 20 years as one of the first black bus drivers. She was also the owner/operator of the Squeeze Inn BBQ and Restaurant. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mae Etta Fields; husband, Elijah Simpson; sister, Daisy Kellum; brothers, Eddie Harps, Sr., Travis Smith, Sr., David Harps, Sr.Loving memories will be kept by grandchildren, Almino Al Merricks (Lois), TroyPertee (Kadria), Kimberly Strawder and Harmony Williams; longtime friend, Eddie Lee Jones; hosts of other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Graveside services for Mrs. Pearl Ester Simpson will be 10: a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake City, FL.The family will receive friends from 6:00 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home.Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, The Caring Professionals