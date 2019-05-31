Pearl Ester Simpson, 87, was born January 3, 1932, in Lake City, Florida to Mae Etta Bush and Boisy Smith. They preceded her in death. She entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida following a sudden illness. Pearl was employed with the Columbia County School System for over 20 years as one of the first black bus drivers. She was also the owner/operator of the Squeeze Inn BBQ and Restaurant. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mae Etta Fields; husband, Elijah Simpson; sister, Daisy Kellum; brothers, Eddie Harps, Sr., Travis Smith, Sr., David Harps, Sr.
Loving memories will be kept by grandchildren, Almino Al Merricks (Lois), Troy
Pertee (Kadria), Kimberly Strawder and Harmony Williams; longtime friend, Eddie Lee Jones; hosts of other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Graveside services for Mrs. Pearl Ester Simpson will be 10: a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake City, FL.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, The Caring Professionals
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 31, 2019