Peggy Irene Dyson, 71, of Lake City, died Monday morning, September 30, 2019 from a heart attack. Peggy was born on November 10, 1947 in Abbeville, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Jonas Colby and Amie Irene Dyson.

Peggy graduated from John McDonogh High School in New Orleans in 1965. After moving to Oklahoma to help her parents on the mission field with the Ponca Indians, Peggy graduated from North Oklahoma College at Tonkawa, Oklahoma with an Associate Science degree and a Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma Baptist University.

After graduation, Peggy moved to Ocean Springs, Mississippi where she taught junior high math for several years. It was there that she felt called to return to New Orleans to attend the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. She received her Masters of Religious Education in 1974. She also obtained her Masters in Social Work from FSU after moving to Florida.

Peggy came to North Florida in 1981 and was led to become the Youth Director of First United Methodist. She also served as the Associate Pastor of FUMC for several years where she continued to serve and remained a faithful member until her death.

Peggy resigned as the Associate Pastor to serve as a counselor at Gainesville Hospice which led to becoming the Administrator of Haven Hospice of Lake City. She was instrumental in implementing the vision and completion of Lake City Haven Hospice House.

After retiring from Hospice, Peggy was a Grief Counselor in the Columbia County schools, a GED teacher and she tutored math in the Continuing Education Program. Peggy has continued to serve by faithfully volunteering at Westside Elementary School and at Belmont Academy.

Ms. Dyson is survived by her sisters, Connie Dyson Bryant (Danny) of New Albany, MS and Vickie Dyson Steward of Lake City, FL. As well as her beloved nephews and nieces including: Danny Bryant, Jr. (Judy), Carol Bryant, Larry Dyson Bryant (Natasha), Jonathan Bryant (Courtney), Amie Steward, Eb Steward (Allison) and 13 great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Ms. Dyson will be held at First United Methodist Church on Friday, October 4 with Visitation at 10:00, Service at 11:00 followed by a reception. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Haven Hospice.

