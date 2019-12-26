Guest Book View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Olivet Missionary Baptist Church 541 NE Davis Ave. Lake City , FL View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM the Columbia County School Board Auditorium 372 W. Duval Street Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Phillip F. Jones, Sr. was born September 25, 1942 in Lake City, Florida to Mr. Phillip Jones and Mrs. Sallie Dye Jones. Both parents preceded him in death. He was reared in the Falling Creek Community and joined Falling Creek Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. He attended the public schools of Columbia County. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Vestella Jones and was blessed with 12 children. Mr. Jones worked as a concrete mason for years at Boone North Florida Filling and Grading. He was also self-employed as a concrete mason for many years. Phillip fulfilled his passion for more than 50 years and was well known as the best concrete layer and finisher around. God called him home peacefully on December 18, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife of 57 years and children.

He is preceded in death by one son, Marvin Jones, Sr.; siblings, Essie Mae, Eddie, Freddie, Silas Gene, and Joseph.

Left to cherish loving memories: His wife, Vestella Jones; children, Rosa Kinsey (Curtis), Homestead, Fl., Phillip Frank Jones, Jr. (Melody), Kathy Bing, Mary Folston (Willie), Anita Goolsby (Alfred), Deadra Filer, Jennifer Harris (Wade), Kimberly Jones, Carlotta Mitchell, Terrance Jones, all of Lake City, FL and Melissa Robinson (Ronald) Jacksonville, FL. Mario Jones (Cliesha), Lake City, FL, Michelle Hightower, Miami, FL. Jacqueline Williams (John), White Springs, FL; 35 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great- grandchildren; siblings, Retha Cooks, White Springs, FL, Hattie Kelly, Jacksonville, FL, Lillie Figgs, Lake City, FL, Sophia Cheeks, Homestead, FL, LeNora Cooper (Tommie) Lake City, FL, Virginia Kelly (Joseph) Lake City, FL, Robert Jones, Lake City, FL; sisters-in-law, Jeanette McConnell Lake City, FL, and Loretta Ellis (Kenneth); 5 special grandsons, Travis Jones Sr., Marvin Jones Jr., Ricky Guyden Jr., Barry Bing, III, and Ronald Robinson; Uncles, Albert Dye, White Springs, FL. Noah Dye, White Springs, FL; loyal cousins, Ronnie Jones, Earl Jones; loyal friends, Eddie Lee Donaldson, and Eddie "Rootman" Jones all of Lake City, FL; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Phillip Jones, Sr. will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Columbia County School Board Auditorium, 372 W. Duval Street, Lake City, FL.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 541 NE Davis Ave., Lake City, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL.

