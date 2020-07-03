Phyllis (Pam) Peace, 72, of Lake City, FL passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. Pam was born in Maine to the late George and Phyllis Edgerly Moreshead. Mrs. Peace moved to Florida in 1963 where she met her beloved husband Dale. She received her degree in education from the University of Florida which she put to good use as an administrator and teacher at Westwood Christian School for 30 years. Mrs. Peace was the heart and soul of the school, pouring herself into many teachers and students throughout her time there. She was a longtime member of Westwood Baptist Church and current member of Southside Baptist Church of Lake City. Mrs. Peace loved serving with the Gideons International alongside her husband, who was an active member since 1967. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and mentor to many.
Mrs. Peace was preceded in death by her husband: Dale; daughter: Tori Fellows and grandchild: Thanksgiving Peace.
She is survived by her daughter: Joy Peace; son: Jonny (Leanne) Peace; sister: Peggy Hartline; brothers: Gordon Moreshead, Jon Moreshead and Bill Moreshead; beloved grandchildren: Caleb Fellows, Grace Fellows, Leigha Fellows, Holden Fellows, Hunter Fellows, William Peace and Flora Peace.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at DANIELS FUNERAL HOME, Live Oak, FL. The family requests that any donations in her memory be made to: Gideons International; P.O. Box 140800; Nashville, TN 37214-080.
Please sign the guestbook at www.danielsfuneralhome.com.
Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements