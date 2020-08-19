1/
Pillip Sumner
Phillip Sumner, 55, McAlpin, FL passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a long illness. The Live Oak, Fl native lived most of his life in McAlpin, Fl. He was a Florida Highway Patrol officer for 27 years , Pastored Orange Baptist Church, Live Oak, Fl for 5 years and a member of the Pinemount Baptist Church, McAlpin, Fl.
Mr. Sumner is survived by his wife of 30 years: Wynette Sumner, McAlpin, Fl; Father: Ronald Sumner, McAlpin, FL; Sons: Ethan Sumner, Lake City, Fl and Nathan Sumner, McAlpin, Fl; Sisters: Ronna Williams and Glynnis Branche both of McAlpin, Fl; Brother: Christopher Sumner, McAlpin, Fl;
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, August 21, 2020 at Pinemount Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Branche officiating. Interment will follow in Pinemount Baptist Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers family wish donations can be made to the Florida Highway Patrol Broken Spoke, P.O. Box 11178, Tallahassee, Fl 32302.
Please sign the guestbook at www.danielsfuneralhome.com.
DANIELS FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, Live Oak and Branford, FL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Pinemount Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak - Live Oak
1126 Ohio Avenue North
Live Oak, FL 32064
(386)362-4333
