Pillip Sumner

Phillip Sumner, 55, McAlpin, FL passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a long illness. The Live Oak, Fl native lived most of his life in McAlpin, Fl. He was a Florida Highway Patrol officer for 27 years , Pastored Orange Baptist Church, Live Oak, Fl for 5 years and a member of the Pinemount Baptist Church, McAlpin, Fl.
Mr. Sumner is survived by his wife of 30 years: Wynette Sumner, McAlpin, Fl; Father: Ronald Sumner, McAlpin, FL; Sons: Ethan Sumner, Lake City, Fl and Nathan Sumner, McAlpin, Fl; Sisters: Ronna Williams and Glynnis Branche both of McAlpin, Fl; Brother: Christopher Sumner, McAlpin, Fl;
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, August 21, 2020 at Pinemount Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Branche officiating. Interment will follow in Pinemount Baptist Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers family wish donations can be made to the Florida Highway Patrol Broken Spoke, P.O. Box 11178, Tallahassee, Fl 32302.
DANIELS FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, Live Oak and Branford, FL