Priscilla Anderson Carter, age 61, a resident of Orlando, Florida, the 8th child born to the late Raleigh and Mary Anderson and lovingly raised by her aunt and uncle, the late Willie and Sarah Anderson O'Neal passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was a graduate of Columbia High School Class of 1975 and the Florida State University Class of 1978. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Lynwood Carter, her children Leah Carter and Lyndon Carter (Micaella) and one grandson Brixton Carter, her siblings Connie Kelly, Essie Smith, Beverly James, Harry (Connie) Anderson, Warren (Dianna) Anderson, Carlene Anderson, Ann Allen, Gary (Martha) Anderson, Cynthia Watson, Faye (Albert) Towns, Donna (Basil) Manning, and Don Anderson, many special nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church 604 W. Jackson Street, Orlando, Florida under the direction of Gail & Wynn Mortuary, 1300 Bruton Boulevard, Orlando, Florida 32805. A public viewing with be held in Lake City, Florida at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 550 Martin Luther King, Jr. Street, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 11am to 1pm. Interment will follow at the Springville Cemetery.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 27, 2019