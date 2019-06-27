Priscilla Anderson Carter

Guest Book
  • "Lynwood: I am so sorry for your loss. May the God of..."
    - MT
  • "To The Family: You have my Deepest Condolence. I will keep..."
    - Janet Staten
  • "To the Family: I had the privilege of knowing Prescilla as..."
    - Jerry Demings
  • "Remembering Mrs. Carter with such fondness... My deepest..."
    - Brooke Girley
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
Service Information
GAIL & WYNN'S MORTUARY, Inc. - Orlando
1300 Bruton Boulevard
Orlando, FL
32805
(407)-522-4700
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
604 W. Jackson Street
Orlando, FL
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
550 Martin Luther King
Lake City, FL
View Map
Obituary
Priscilla Anderson Carter, age 61, a resident of Orlando, Florida, the 8th child born to the late Raleigh and Mary Anderson and lovingly raised by her aunt and uncle, the late Willie and Sarah Anderson O'Neal passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was a graduate of Columbia High School Class of 1975 and the Florida State University Class of 1978. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Lynwood Carter, her children Leah Carter and Lyndon Carter (Micaella) and one grandson Brixton Carter, her siblings Connie Kelly, Essie Smith, Beverly James, Harry (Connie) Anderson, Warren (Dianna) Anderson, Carlene Anderson, Ann Allen, Gary (Martha) Anderson, Cynthia Watson, Faye (Albert) Towns, Donna (Basil) Manning, and Don Anderson, many special nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church 604 W. Jackson Street, Orlando, Florida under the direction of Gail & Wynn Mortuary, 1300 Bruton Boulevard, Orlando, Florida 32805. A public viewing with be held in Lake City, Florida at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 550 Martin Luther King, Jr. Street, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 11am to 1pm. Interment will follow at the Springville Cemetery.
Announcements courtesy of COOPER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 27, 2019
