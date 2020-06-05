Mrs. Queen Mickler Brinson, resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, former native of Columbia County, was born on November 27, 1943, to the late Radcliff Mickler and Martha Louise Lovett. She received her formal education in the Florida Public School System. While growing up, she professed her faith, accepting Christ as her Lord and Savior. Queen was married to the late Charlie Brinson, Jr., and unto this union, three children were born. One son preceded her in death, Craig Brinson, and a sister, Dorothy Mickler. She will be remembered best for the charming little things that vividly characterized her life: her quiet and unassuming disposition, her love and loyalty to family and friends, her dedication and devotion to God and church, her willingness to do her best on the job, along with her gentleness of spirit. On May 28, 2020, the Lord called Queen home to eternal rest.

Cherishing her love and memory: a loving daughter, Ferrice Moline; devoted son, Eric Brinson (Ashanti), both of Philadelphia PA; grandchildren, George Sey, Jr. (Trecia); Eric Craig Brinson; Nahema Brinson; great-grandchild, George Sey, III, Philadelphia PA; siblings, Radcliff Mickler(Betty), Birmingham, AL, Bobbie Ann Rankins (James), Pensacola, FL, Mary Carol Eason, Neptune, NJ, Bobbie Jean Wilder, South Toms River, NJ, Wallace Wilder, Newark, NJ, Jimmy Wilder (Lisa), Howell, NJ, Ruth Garden (Jonathan), Atlanta, GA; aunts, Corine Mickler and Vera Mickler-Mayo, Lake City FL, Hattie Bell Johnson, Pahokee, FL, Correne Mickler, Miami, FL; hosts of other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Queen Brinson will be 12:00 Noon, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Falling Creek Cemetery, Lake City, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

