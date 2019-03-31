Rachelle Ann DeGraw, 66 of Lake City and formerly of New York City, NY, passed away on March 22, 2019. Rachelle had previously worked for Darby, Peele, Bowdoin and Payne and also for Norris and Norris, both in Lake City. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Barry L. DeGraw.
Survivors include her mother, Johanna Karr; sisters, P.K. Bordonaro and Joanne Kolak, all of New York City, NY and Lake City; and three nieces, Pamela Jones, Olivia Jones and Sarah Ann Fenner, all of New York.
Per Rachelles wishes, no services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the in memory of Rachelle. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAW N FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019