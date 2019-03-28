Mr. Ray Williams was born September 9, 1928, to the late Gillie Williams and Thelma Nelson Williams, in Jasper, Florida. Ray was a member of Mt. Pisgah AME Church, Lake City, FL.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Williams.
Loving memories will be cherished by his wife, Vera Williams, children, and other family members.
Funeral services for Mr. Williams will be 11:00 Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 222 NW Oosterhoudt Lane, Lake City, FL, Rev. Alvin Greene, Pastor.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, The Caring Professionals.
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019