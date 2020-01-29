Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM his home 330 NW Ash Dr. Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Reginald "Rick" Lindsay Bowen, 76 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Lake City Medical Center. He was born in Savannah, Georgia and had made Lake City his home for the past 33 years. Rick was a mechanic all of his life and has received several awards recognitions for his skills and work ethics. He loved to be on the water in a boat just cruising the rivers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Edna Malphrus Bowen, his wife, Margaret Ester Hesse Bowen, one son, Eddie Bowen; one grandson, Alec McMurray; one sister, Joyce Sherer; one brother, Ricky Bowen.

Survivors include his daughters, Mary Jane Bowen, Suzzan Molinski (Rob) and Kelley DaMaio; his sons, Willard Bowen, Jason Bowen, Ricky Bowen and Donnie Bowen; his sisters, Elizabeth Hudson, Millie Morrison, Margie Hodis, Martha Appenfeldt, Susan Huff, Barbara LeClair (Andy), Rita Loos (Tal), Mary Bowen; his brothers, Bucky Bowen (Martina), Cecil Bowen (Cindy) and John Bowen (Sharon); nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren also survive.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at his home, 330 NW Ash Dr., Lake City, FL 32055. We request for you to wear something purple as it was his favorite color.

Flowers are not needed; donations may be made to the instead.

