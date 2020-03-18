Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Ret. Col. Floyd L. "Mike" Kennon, Jr.

Ret. Col. Floyd L. "Mike" Kennon, Jr., Florida National Guard, 91 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home with his family at his side. He was born in Lake City to the late Floyd L. Kennon, Sr. and Clarice Wells Kennon. Mr. Kennon was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1946 and had attended both the University of Florida and Stetson University. Mr. Kennon went on to serve with the Florida National Guard with 31 years of service retiring at the rank of Colonel. He worked for many years with Kennon Tractor Company and Hackney Brothers Tractors. Mr. Kennon also served as a congressional aid to Don Fuqua and Bill Grant and served as the membership coordinator for Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. He was a devoted family man, a longtime member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City and enjoyed fishing at Suwannee, Florida.

Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 72 years, Marie R. Kennon, Lake City; two daughters, Recie Davis (Mike) and Laura Hunter (Glenn), all of Lake City; four grandchildren, Travis Hunter (Amy), Kennon Hunter (Gretchen), Jennifer Bonner (Shane) and Jeffrey Davis (Giana); great-grandchildren, Kai, Kam and Kennon Bonner, Dominic Davis, Kaylin, Alaina and Brynn Hunter, Channing and Everleigh Hunter, and one Davis great-granddaughter due in June 2020.

Due to the recent health crisis, Memorial Services for Mr. Kennon will be postponed to a later date at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City. When services are scheduled, an announcement will follow in the Lake City Reporter. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City at PO Box 469, Lake City, FL 32055, the Christian Service Center at 441 NW Washington St., Lake City, FL 32055 or the Lake City Animal Shelter Montgomery Wellness Center Building Fund at 1392 NW Shelter Glen, Lake City, FL 32055. The Kennon family would like to express their gratitude to, Dr. Ravindra and Cheryl Whigham, for their longtime loving care and support to the family. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at Ret. Col. Floyd L. "Mike" Kennon, Jr.Ret. Col. Floyd L. "Mike" Kennon, Jr., Florida National Guard, 91 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home with his family at his side. He was born in Lake City to the late Floyd L. Kennon, Sr. and Clarice Wells Kennon. Mr. Kennon was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1946 and had attended both the University of Florida and Stetson University. Mr. Kennon went on to serve with the Florida National Guard with 31 years of service retiring at the rank of Colonel. He worked for many years with Kennon Tractor Company and Hackney Brothers Tractors. Mr. Kennon also served as a congressional aid to Don Fuqua and Bill Grant and served as the membership coordinator for Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. He was a devoted family man, a longtime member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City and enjoyed fishing at Suwannee, Florida.Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 72 years, Marie R. Kennon, Lake City; two daughters, Recie Davis (Mike) and Laura Hunter (Glenn), all of Lake City; four grandchildren, Travis Hunter (Amy), Kennon Hunter (Gretchen), Jennifer Bonner (Shane) and Jeffrey Davis (Giana); great-grandchildren, Kai, Kam and Kennon Bonner, Dominic Davis, Kaylin, Alaina and Brynn Hunter, Channing and Everleigh Hunter, and one Davis great-granddaughter due in June 2020.Due to the recent health crisis, Memorial Services for Mr. Kennon will be postponed to a later date at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City. When services are scheduled, an announcement will follow in the Lake City Reporter. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City at PO Box 469, Lake City, FL 32055, the Christian Service Center at 441 NW Washington St., Lake City, FL 32055 or the Lake City Animal Shelter Montgomery Wellness Center Building Fund at 1392 NW Shelter Glen, Lake City, FL 32055. The Kennon family would like to express their gratitude to, Dr. Ravindra and Cheryl Whigham, for their longtime loving care and support to the family. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close