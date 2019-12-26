Rev. Fred Scippio Sr. a resident of White Springs, Florida passed away December 17, 2019. Rev. Fred Scippio Sr. is survived by his son: Fred Scippio Jr. and daughter-in-law: Reva Scippio; grandchildren; sisters: Almarine Francis, and Susie Mizell (Mike) sister-in-law: Janice Yvonne Bryant; brothers-in-law: Sammy Bryant (Dorothy); and Arthur Bryant; God-daughter: Tanlitro Peterson and many other close relatives and friends. Funeral services for Rev. Freddie Scippio, Sr. will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Hamilton County Courthouse Annex, also known as the old Hamilton County High School Auditorium at 1153 US Hwy. 41 Jasper, Florida. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm in the Sweet Home Baptist Church in the White Springs/Black Bay Community. Douglas Udell and Sons of 37DOUGLAS M. UDELL FUNERAL HOME are entrusted with all arrangements.
Call: 386-362-4189 386-209-0223 386-344-4309.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 26, 2019