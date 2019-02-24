Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. George William Polhill, Jr.. View Sign



STAUNTON Reverend George William Polhill, Jr., 88, died Wednesday (February 20, 2019) in Birch Gardens of Royal Care.

Born March 19, 1930 in Lake City, Florida, he was the son of the late George William Polhill, Sr. and Mable Grace (McNair) Polhill. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Aurora University, a Masters of Divinity from

Rev. Polhill was deeply dedicated to the work of the church. He served as pastor of Grace Advent Christian Church in Walterboro, S.C., Aurora Advent Christian Church in Aurora, Ill, Ray Memorial Advent Christian Church in Deerfield, Waynesboro Advent Christian Church, and Timber Ridge Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Fairfield. He was also employed by Staunton City Schools for 25 years serving as a visiting teacher and retiring as director of federal programs.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Fay (Graham) Polhill; and two sisters, Edna Lee Polhill Witt and Mildred Polhill Hunt. Surviving are a daughter, Cynthia Fay Polhill and a son, George William Bill Polhill, III both of Staunton; a brother, Edward J. Polhill of Lake City, Fla.; a great-nephew, Robert Shields; and a great-niece, April Shields Williams.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 26 in Deerfield Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Adrian Shepherd. A reception will follow at 1 p.m. in Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Staunton.

The family is grateful for the dedicated care of Gwen Stephenson and Hasiba Muratovitch, and the Birch Gardens staff.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P. O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Naperville Theological Seminary, and a Masters of Education degree from the University of Virginia.

