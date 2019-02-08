Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reverend E Nathan Keen Jr. View Sign

Reverend E. Nathan Keen Jr., 95, died in Shreveport, LA on February 2, 2019.

Rev. Keen was born on August 24, 1923 in Lake City, Florida to Eula Nathan Keen Sr. and Edna Bernice Green Keen of Lake City, FL, who preceded him in death. He was married to his loving wife of 69 years, Dorothy Jeweleen on July 1, 1943 at Chevy Chase Baptist Church (Maryland), who preceded him in death.

Rev. Keen had a distinguished career of military service and achieved the rank of Chief Master Sgt. He entered the Navy during

Following his military service, Rev. Keen pastored nine Southern Baptist churches; Prospect (Clayton, AL), New Hope (Skipperville, AL), First Baptist (Callaway, FL), Youngstown (FL), First Baptist (Southport, FL), Cove (Panama City, FL), Briarwood (Chestnut, LA), Magnolia (Saline, LA), and First Baptist (North Pole, AK).

Rev. Keen is survived by five children; Judith (John) Bancroft (Panama City, FL), Rebecca (Manny) Garcia (Monterey, CA), Edward (Marty) Keen (Valparaiso, FL), Mary (Gwin) Edwards (Ruston, LA), and Patrick (Lori) Keen (Shreveport, LA). He is survived by 19 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.

Rev. Keen was preceded in death by two daughters; Betty (Paul)

The funeral service is Saturday, February 9th at 11 a.m. at his former pastorate and wifes home church, Briarwood Baptist Church, Readhimer, LA. Pastor Jeremy Lowe will officiate the service. Visitation is Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. at Edmonds Funeral Home, Jonesboro, LA.

Pallbearers are Reed Keen, John Monderen, Joseph Monderen, David Keen, Matthew Hipple, John Bancroft, Jr. and Mickey Hawkins. Honorary pallbearers are Luke Keen and Jacob Monderen.

