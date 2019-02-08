|
Reverend E. Nathan Keen Jr., 95, died in Shreveport, LA on February 2, 2019.
|
Rev. Keen was born on August 24, 1923 in Lake City, Florida to Eula Nathan Keen Sr. and Edna Bernice Green Keen of Lake City, FL, who preceded him in death. He was married to his loving wife of 69 years, Dorothy Jeweleen on July 1, 1943 at Chevy Chase Baptist Church (Maryland), who preceded him in death.
Rev. Keen had a distinguished career of military service and achieved the rank of Chief Master Sgt. He entered the Navy during WWII, serving with the Marines. After WWII, he served in the Army Air Corps, and the Air Force, retiring in 1968, as a Chief Master Sergeant.
Following his military service, Rev. Keen pastored nine Southern Baptist churches; Prospect (Clayton, AL), New Hope (Skipperville, AL), First Baptist (Callaway, FL), Youngstown (FL), First Baptist (Southport, FL), Cove (Panama City, FL), Briarwood (Chestnut, LA), Magnolia (Saline, LA), and First Baptist (North Pole, AK).
Rev. Keen is survived by five children; Judith (John) Bancroft (Panama City, FL), Rebecca (Manny) Garcia (Monterey, CA), Edward (Marty) Keen (Valparaiso, FL), Mary (Gwin) Edwards (Ruston, LA), and Patrick (Lori) Keen (Shreveport, LA). He is survived by 19 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.
Rev. Keen was preceded in death by two daughters; Betty (Paul) Smith (Bremerton, WA), and Shirley (Charles) Mathews (Baton Rouge, LA), by his brother and five sisters; Charles, Rose, Bernice, Mildred, Bertha and Mattie, and by two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The funeral service is Saturday, February 9th at 11 a.m. at his former pastorate and wifes home church, Briarwood Baptist Church, Readhimer, LA. Pastor Jeremy Lowe will officiate the service. Visitation is Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. at Edmonds Funeral Home, Jonesboro, LA.
Pallbearers are Reed Keen, John Monderen, Joseph Monderen, David Keen, Matthew Hipple, John Bancroft, Jr. and Mickey Hawkins. Honorary pallbearers are Luke Keen and Jacob Monderen.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to First Baptist Church of Callaway, due to extensive damage caused by Hurricane Michael, address: 6930 East Highway 22, Panama City, Florida 32404. Please send condolences and view website at www.edmondsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 8, 2019
