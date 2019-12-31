Rhoda M. Robarts

Rhoda M. Robarts, age 81, of Lake City, FL. passed away on December 27, 2019 at Solaris Healthcare in Lake City, FL. following an illness of some time. Rhoda was born on August 29, 1938 in Jasper, FL. to the late Alvin and Louise Weaver Johnson. She worked for many years in the Dairy business but later in life took on work as a private caregiver to several families in the community. Rhoda had quite a personality and enjoyed people. She attended Watertown Congregational Methodist Church. Rhoda was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna a brother and two sisters.

Survivors include her son, John Wesley Fink of Lake City; three daughters, Karen Johnson, Pamela Murwaski of California and Linda Sweet of Lake City; two brothers, Jesse Johnson and Carl Stalvey; two sisters, Carolyn Calvert and Alma Jordan; 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Per her request, Rhoda was cremated and private memorial services will be held at a later date. HARRY T. REID FUNERAL HOME was in charge of immediate arrangements.