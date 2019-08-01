Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Graveside service 10:00 AM Ebenezer Cemetery Interment Following Services Ebenezer Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Rhonda Z. Flowers, 66, of Lake City, passed away on Sunday afternoon, July 28, 2019 at her residence after a sudden illness. She was born in Miami-Dade County on April 19, 1953 to the late Henry McCoy and Ada Janet Tyre Flowers. She has made Lake City her home most of her life and was a nurse by trade. She attended Grace City Church and in her spare time, she enjoyed coloring, and being a care taker. She was a very hardworking person, who loved her family deeply and was a great person and mother.

She is survived by her children; Angela Liberatore of Lake City, Frank Liberatore of Central Florida, Gene Rupert of DeLand, David Rupert of Lake City, Steven Joe Andrews of Lake City and Derek Andrews of Lake City; sisters, Carol Flowers (Robert Criswell) of Lake City and Sherie Carver (Jim) of Hawaii. Ten grandchildren along with extended family members and friends also survive.

Graveside funeral services for Ms. Flowers will be conducted on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Ebenezer Cemetery. Interment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025.

