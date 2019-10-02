Ricardo R. Martinez passed at his home on Friday, September 27, 2019 following a brief illness.
He is survived by his son Jose Ricardo Martinez of Monterey, CA, his daughter Jenny Elisa Martinez & Jason Buckles of Lake City, FL, , and a brother Sergio David Martinez of Monterrey, Mexico. Also surviving are: 6 grandchildren: Gabrielle Hysell of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Rhiannon Hysell & Christian Hysell both of Lake City, FL; Victoria D'Aiuto of Lake City, FL; Oliviah Martinez & Ricardo Martinez both of Monterey, CA. Josefina Martinez-Sears (Maternal Grandmother) also survives. Mr. Martinez has many nieces, nephews and other family members who mourn his loss.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Christ Central with Pastor Threasa Hysell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services). Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019