Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. Tatum. View Sign

Richard A. Tatum 83, of Lake City passed away on March 13, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents; Willie May and G.C. Tatum of Bradenton, FL. Richard is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years Connie Tatum, son Ricky Tatum, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and one great great-great grandson, and many extended family and friends. As the patriarch of the family he taught his children the meaning of hard work and dedication by devoting 37 ½ years to the Florida Power & Light where he served his community. Richard enjoyed cast net fishing and the great outdoors. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, & grandparent. Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lake City Church of God located at 173 SE Ermine Ave. Lake City, FL 32025. Associate Pastor Tim Futch to officiate.