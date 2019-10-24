Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allen Williams. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM at the family home Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Allen Williams

Richard Allen Williams, 71 of Fort White passed away on October 14, 2019 at home. Richard is survived by loving and devoted wife of 29 years Ruth Williams, son Richard Allen Williams II, daughter Sarah Rae Williams and granddaughter Raelynn Williams. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; Ernestine (Thompson) and Wilbur Williams of Richwood Ohio and sister Peggy Bateman. Richard proudly served in the United States Army where he learned to be lineman. That began his over 45-year career. His favorite hobby was working. He loved to be on the tractor maintaining the lawn or on the golf cart with his best friend Raelynn. Richard always welcomed friends visiting and sharing stories. He will be remembered for his love of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on October 26, 2019 @ 3:00 pm at the family home.

