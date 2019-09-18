Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard G. "Dick" Cowdrey, 85, of Lake City, passed away on September 14, 2019. He was born to Emilie Arnold and Chester C. Cowdrey in Toledo, Ohio. Dick graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, FL in 1952. He received an associates degree from Jacksonville Junior College. After graduating, he served in the United States Navy for 2 years. He graduated from the University Of Florida Pharmacy School on the G.I. Bill in 1959 and worked at St. Vincents Hospital in Jacksonville.

In 1961, he met the love of his life, Ann, while she was in nursing school. They married in 1962 and moved to Lake City in 1966. He retired in 2004 from the Lake City V.A. Pharmacy, where he worked for 38 years.

Dick is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ann Bishop Cowdrey; his son, Richard Guy Cowdrey, Jr.; daughter, Jennifer C. King (Wesley); twin brother, David Cowdrey (Rosalynde); as well as his cherished favorite grand-daughter, Bethany L. Navarro (Danny); and his much adored great-grandsons, Lance, Brett and Luca. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.

Dick is predeceased by his parents and infant son. Dick was known for his hard work ethic and loving dedication to his family. He enjoyed traveling, especially camping in the beautiful Smokey Mountains and going on yearly vacations with his family to St. Augustine Beach. He was an avid reader and sports fan, especially for his Florida Gators. Dick would often put the needs of others before his own. He was a man of faith, believing in Jesus Christ. Dick will be truly missed.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Lonnie Johns officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the service). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered to Christ Central Youth of Lake City, 217 SW Dyal Ave, Lake City, FL, 32024 and a random act of kindness. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

