Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 550 NE Martin Luther King St. Lake City , FL

Richard Harold Anders, better known as Coach Anders, departed this life on February 7, 2020. Coach Anders was born on July 29, 1925, in Arcadia, Florida. He was the second son born to James and Nettie Staley Anders. Coach Anders family moved to Winter Haven, Florida in the early thirties and later relocated to Jacksonville, Florida. Coach Anders is a product of Stanton Senior High School where, along with his studies, was very active in athletics and vocal music. Upon graduating in 1943, he received two college scholarships; vocal music from Delaware State University and athletic from Florida A & M College. Accepting the latter, Coach Anders graduated in 1947. While matriculating at Florida A & M College, he played one year of Varsity Basketball and four years of varsity football in which he lettered; he was also active in several extracurricular activities (music, drama, and intramural sports). Later he earned a Masters Degree from

He is survived by a family who will miss him dearly: Two sons, Kenneth Anders (Hampton, Virginia), Keith Anders (Judy), Hampton, Virginia; brother, James Anders (Barbara), Miami, FL; sisters-in-law, Barbara Anders, San Francisco, CA, Barbara Jackson, Lake Wales, FL, Ethel Austin, Lake Wales, FL; adopted sister, Rebecca Wilson, Savannah, GA; goddaughter, Valeria Coles, Lake City, FL; daughter-in-law, Seabronette Anders, Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Kenneth Anders II (Danielle), Hakeem Anders, Derrick Anders (Jamie), Travis Bowles (Tamara), LaKeisha Swan (David), Keith Anders II, Deidra Vanover, and Terrance Thomas; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family members.

A Celebration of Coach's life will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St., Lake City, FL. Rev. Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.

The Family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5:00 7:00 P.M. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Interment will be held at the Memorial Cemetery, Lake City, immediately following the celebration.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals" Richard Harold Anders, better known as Coach Anders, departed this life on February 7, 2020. Coach Anders was born on July 29, 1925, in Arcadia, Florida. He was the second son born to James and Nettie Staley Anders. Coach Anders family moved to Winter Haven, Florida in the early thirties and later relocated to Jacksonville, Florida. Coach Anders is a product of Stanton Senior High School where, along with his studies, was very active in athletics and vocal music. Upon graduating in 1943, he received two college scholarships; vocal music from Delaware State University and athletic from Florida A & M College. Accepting the latter, Coach Anders graduated in 1947. While matriculating at Florida A & M College, he played one year of Varsity Basketball and four years of varsity football in which he lettered; he was also active in several extracurricular activities (music, drama, and intramural sports). Later he earned a Masters Degree from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Coach Anders began his teaching and coaching career at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers, Florida. During his one year tenure, Coach Anders football team won three championships. An opening for a teacher/coaching position became available at Richardson High School the following year. Realizing that Lake City was closer to his home and Alma Mater, he accepted similar duties at Richardson High School, where his teams won several championships under his guidance. During Coach Anders tenure in Lake City, several awards and numerous constructive citations were bestowed upon him. During the Desegregation process, he was transferred to Columbia High School, as Intramural Director and the Physical Education Department Chairman. Coach Anders was visible and active in local and state committees. He served on the Florida Textbook Committee, Education Practices Commission, SACS/CASI Committee (School College Accreditation), FHSAA Basketball Official, Columbia County School Board, and local school advisory councils. Additionally, he was Vice President of Caesars Funeral Home, Polemarch of the Gainesville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. for a total of approximately five staggered years, B and S Combs Lodge, NAACP (Life Member), and several local Social Clubs. He joined the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in 1949. His faithful membership and dedication continued until his health failed. In 2016, Coach Anders relocated to Hampton, Virginia.He is survived by a family who will miss him dearly: Two sons, Kenneth Anders (Hampton, Virginia), Keith Anders (Judy), Hampton, Virginia; brother, James Anders (Barbara), Miami, FL; sisters-in-law, Barbara Anders, San Francisco, CA, Barbara Jackson, Lake Wales, FL, Ethel Austin, Lake Wales, FL; adopted sister, Rebecca Wilson, Savannah, GA; goddaughter, Valeria Coles, Lake City, FL; daughter-in-law, Seabronette Anders, Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Kenneth Anders II (Danielle), Hakeem Anders, Derrick Anders (Jamie), Travis Bowles (Tamara), LaKeisha Swan (David), Keith Anders II, Deidra Vanover, and Terrance Thomas; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family members.A Celebration of Coach's life will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St., Lake City, FL. Rev. Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.The Family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5:00 7:00 P.M. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.Interment will be held at the Memorial Cemetery, Lake City, immediately following the celebration.

