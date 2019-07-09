Richard Melvin Fouraker, age 90, of White Springs, FL. passed away July 6, 2019 at Haven Hospice in Lake City, FL.
Richard was a life-long resident of Hamilton County and resided in White Springs, FL. He was born February 4, 1929 to the late James and Bertha Fouraker. He married his wife Mattie Sistrunk in June of 1955. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Occidental Chemical Company (Nutrien) and spent his retirement gardening and working on the small family farm. Richard was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in White Springs, FL.
Richard was preceded in death by a son, James Jimmy Alton Fouraker; two brothers, Walter and Rodney Fouraker; three sisters, Frances Baker, Dorothy Westberry and Marjorie Westberry. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mattie; a son, Alan Fouraker and his wife Jana; two sisters, Lucille Brown and Alma Bembry; four grandchildren, Bridget Fouraker Frampton (Tommy), Amy Fouraker, Skye Fouraker White (Stephen) and Marlin Powell (Christy); and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the chapel of Harry T. Reid Funeral Home in Jasper, FL. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday just prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haven Hospice, 6037 West U.S. Hwy 90 Lake City, FL. 32055. HARRY T. REID FUNERAL HOME, Jasper, FL. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 9, 2019