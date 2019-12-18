Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Ricky Steven Story, 69 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Lake City Medical Center from a massive heart attack due to his long battle with diabetes and recent kidney failure. Rick was born on August 24, 1950 in Fleming County, Kentucky to Clarence and Marcella Story. He graduated from Bath County High School class of 1969 in Owingsville, Kentucky and met and married his wife of 48 years, Gayle Morris Story, in 1971. They moved to Lake City, Florida in 1973 and had two sons, Steve and Kevin.

Rick loved to travel and had visited 49 of 50 states and Canada. He loved target shooting, fishing and going to the beach. Rick was an avid reader and tried to learn something new every day. He loved watching old family videos, talking with his family and his friends and classmates from Kentucky, recalling those special memories over the years. Rick will be remembered for always wanting to help his family and his smiles and laughter. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Story, and his father and mother in law, Mack and Pauline Morris.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Regina Gayle Story, sons, Steve B. Story and Kevin B. Story, all of Lake City; his sister, Patty Everman, Owingsville, KY; his brother, David Peck, Marietta, OH; his mother, Marcella Hoots, Mt. Washington, KY; his brother in law, Bobby Morris, Boston, MA; his step-sister and her husband, Zelma and Alfred Fawns, Jr., Owingsville, KY; cousin, Michael Hardwick (Libby), Cary, NC; along with other friends and family members.

Mr. Story will be interred at Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling, KY on Friday, December 20, 2019. Local arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Ricky Steven Story, 69 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Lake City Medical Center from a massive heart attack due to his long battle with diabetes and recent kidney failure. Rick was born on August 24, 1950 in Fleming County, Kentucky to Clarence and Marcella Story. He graduated from Bath County High School class of 1969 in Owingsville, Kentucky and met and married his wife of 48 years, Gayle Morris Story, in 1971. They moved to Lake City, Florida in 1973 and had two sons, Steve and Kevin.Rick loved to travel and had visited 49 of 50 states and Canada. He loved target shooting, fishing and going to the beach. Rick was an avid reader and tried to learn something new every day. He loved watching old family videos, talking with his family and his friends and classmates from Kentucky, recalling those special memories over the years. Rick will be remembered for always wanting to help his family and his smiles and laughter. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Story, and his father and mother in law, Mack and Pauline Morris.Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Regina Gayle Story, sons, Steve B. Story and Kevin B. Story, all of Lake City; his sister, Patty Everman, Owingsville, KY; his brother, David Peck, Marietta, OH; his mother, Marcella Hoots, Mt. Washington, KY; his brother in law, Bobby Morris, Boston, MA; his step-sister and her husband, Zelma and Alfred Fawns, Jr., Owingsville, KY; cousin, Michael Hardwick (Libby), Cary, NC; along with other friends and family members.Mr. Story will be interred at Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling, KY on Friday, December 20, 2019. Local arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close