Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Watertown Congregational Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robbie Annette Ogburn Richardson Strickland, 80, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, February 3, 2020 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. She was born in White Springs on September 5, 1939 to the late Robert Conner and Nettie T. Davis. She has made the Lake City/White Springs area her home most of her life. She was a registered nurse and retired from the Columbia County Jail as the Director of Medical Services. She was a member of the Watertown Congregational Methodist Church and enjoyed being active in her church. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to music and being on the go. She was also an avid bowler in her younger days. Robbie was a loving and caring mother, nanna and gigi, who enjoyed rocking little babies and strolling down memory lane.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Franklin N. Nathan Strickland in 1990.

She is survived by her sons, James Faron Richardson of Ft. White and Tony Lee Richardson (Lisa) of Lake City; daughters, Candace Richardson and Cheryle Nettles (Jimmy) both of Lake City; brothers, Buddy Owenby of Jasper, Richard Rick Spencer (Teressa) of Lake City and Larry Davis of Lake City; sisters, Mary Perry of Ocala, Carolyn Oxendine (David Lee) of Lake City and Sennie Peeler of White Springs. Fourteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren with one on the way along with numerous extended family members and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Stickland will be conducted on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Watertown Congregational Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Ogburn and Pastor Byron Ogburn officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00-7:00 P.M., Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Robbie Annette Ogburn Richardson Strickland, 80, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, February 3, 2020 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. She was born in White Springs on September 5, 1939 to the late Robert Conner and Nettie T. Davis. She has made the Lake City/White Springs area her home most of her life. She was a registered nurse and retired from the Columbia County Jail as the Director of Medical Services. She was a member of the Watertown Congregational Methodist Church and enjoyed being active in her church. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to music and being on the go. She was also an avid bowler in her younger days. Robbie was a loving and caring mother, nanna and gigi, who enjoyed rocking little babies and strolling down memory lane.She is preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Franklin N. Nathan Strickland in 1990.She is survived by her sons, James Faron Richardson of Ft. White and Tony Lee Richardson (Lisa) of Lake City; daughters, Candace Richardson and Cheryle Nettles (Jimmy) both of Lake City; brothers, Buddy Owenby of Jasper, Richard Rick Spencer (Teressa) of Lake City and Larry Davis of Lake City; sisters, Mary Perry of Ocala, Carolyn Oxendine (David Lee) of Lake City and Sennie Peeler of White Springs. Fourteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren with one on the way along with numerous extended family members and friends also survive.Funeral services for Mrs. Stickland will be conducted on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Watertown Congregational Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Ogburn and Pastor Byron Ogburn officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00-7:00 P.M., Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020 at the funeral home.Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close