Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Pastor Robbie Lee Gee, Sr., was born September 4, 1950, in Lake City, Florida. Parents, Peter Soloman Gee and Lillian Robinson Gee precedes him in death. Mr. Gee passed away on February 20, 2020, in Lake City, Florida. He was educated in the public schools of Columbia County. Mr. Gee was united in Holy Matrimony to Ida Mae Cooper on March 19, 1985, and unto this union, seven children were born. He was a Deacon at Damascus Holiness Church, in Jasper, Florida for 11 years. Robbie was employed with Hitchcock Foodway Grocery Store. In 1995, Robbie and Ida Gee established TWIS Deliverance Ministries where Robbie served as Co-Pastor.
Cherished memories will be left with: Wife, Pastor Ida Mae Gee; sons, Naye (Brandy), Gary (Lavoria), Marvin, and Keith, Dewayne (Monica), Robbie, Jr. (Shawanna), Marlon (Diane); 39 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Mother Louvenia Johnson; father-in-law, James C. Cooper; sisters, Joyce Gee, Valerie Gee; brothers, Thomas James (Paula), Ray Charles (Catherine), Larry (Linda), Fredrick, Cedric (Tina); aunt, Eloise Hazzard; sisters-in-law, Lorene Morgan, Barbara Jernigan (Willie), Margarett Brown (Michael); brother-in-law, Pastor Willie Cooper; special friend, Deacon Jerome Carter; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services for Co-Pastor Robbie Lee Gee, Sr., will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Damascus Bible Church, 320 9th Avenue SW, Jasper, FL.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 7:30 P.M. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Damascus Bible Church, Jasper, FL.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020
