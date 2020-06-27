Robert Anderson Bobby George, Jr., dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away on June 16, 2020. Born in Lake City, Florida in 1935, Bobby was the son of R. A., Sr. and Lillian Sistrunk George. Bobby attended Columbia High School, Emory at Oxford, and the University of Florida where he was a member of SAE fraternity. After graduating from UF, he served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant in the Transportation Corps in Ft. Eustis, Virginia and Frankfurt, Germany. Following his military service Bobby began a career in the insurance business working for the Travelers Insurance Company and then as an independent agent in Lake City. He later worked for the Florida Department of Transportation as a Quality Administrator until his retirement in 2003. Bobby was active in many civic and community organizations, serving as president of the Lake City Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce and the Columbia County University of Florida Alumni Association. He also served on the board of directors of Epiphany Catholic School, CARC, United Way, Happy House and the Lake City Country Club. He was also a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City where he faithfully served in many roles as a Sunday school teacher, Elder, and Clerk of Session.
Bobbys greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He attended countless school and sporting events when his children were young and supported them in all of their interests. In his later years, he treasured every opportunity to be with his children and grandchildren and was always a wonderful source of encouragement. He loved cheering on the Gators and relished any opportunity to tell a corny joke. Bobby was a man of great faith and began every day in prayer. One of his daily prayers was to be remembered as a man of integrity and humor; a down-to earth, unpretentious, family man who walked with God because he knew him well, loved him dearly, and trusted him completely.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Robley Ann; their daughter Beth, her husband Randy Gordon, and their children Blair and Ivey of Jacksonville; their son Mark, his wife Kiya, and their children Hanna and Connor of Largo; their son Robert, his wife Erin, and their children Ella and Patrick of Jacksonville; his sister Joan and her husband George Corbin of Camden, South Carolina; his sister-in-law Patty Ives of Lake City as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A small family service was held on June 20, 2020 with the Reverend Dr. Jonathan Lovelady of St. Johns Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, Florida officiating. Memorial gifts can be given to First Presbyterian Church in Lake City, Florida, 697 SW Baya Dr, Lake City, FL 32025. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 27, 2020.