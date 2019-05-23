Robert "Bob" Trotter, age 71 residing in Lake Butler, Fl passed away suddenly early Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born April 15, 1948 in Augusta, Ga to Olian P. and Corrine Ethelyn Boatwright Trotter. He is survived by his loving wife, Jackie Lynn Trotter; daughters: Jennifer Beck, Dr. Kristyn Mandy Trotter, and Sherin Beck Martinez; grandchildren: Noah, Alonica, Talayah, Lynnae, Kaison, and Vaughn; and great grandchildren: Lily and Noah Elijah.
He grew up in Columbia, SC and Ridge Springs, SC. He is an avid reader of most books, with a great passion for Civil War and Confederate History. He was a collector of all things baseball cards, posters, books, records, guns, even baseball caps. He had a great love of sports and all arts music, movies/plays, and literature. He loved baseball above all other sports and was a little league umpire and coach for greater than 20 years. He also gave back to his community in Tallahassee for years by volunteering his time to help those less fortunate than him.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Westarea at 823 NW 143rd St. Jonesville, FL.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 pm with a viewing at 1 pm at The Pentecostals of Gainesville, 8105 NW 23rd Ave with Pastor Jimmy Toney officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Battlefield Trust www.battlefields.org
