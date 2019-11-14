Randolph "Butch" Lee of Lake City, FL passed away on November 3rd, 2019. Born in St. Augustine, FL, Butch enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with family.

He is survived by his beautiful wife of 25 years, Sharry Lee, and was proceeded in death by his wonderful mother, Ann Eddins, of Chiefland.

As he moves to his heavenly home, Butch is remembered by his brothers, 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is best remembered for the joy he brought to everyone through his portrayal as Santa Claus each year.

A celebration of life will be held at Watertown Congregational Methodist Church in Lake City, FL Saturday, November 16th, at 11am.