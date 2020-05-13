Robert D. Williams of Fort White FL passed away into the comforting arms of his Heavenly Father early Friday morning, May 8th, 2020.
Robert was born on May 21st, 1931 in Auburndale, FL, one of 10 children.
He joined the US Air Force at the age of 20. He was a flight mechanic on B29s, flying all over Europe and the world. In 1959 he was honorably discharged and then married the love of his life in 1960. He then went to work for Eastern Airlines, where he worked and retired in 1989. Next he worked as a school bus driver for Dade County for 11 years and then retired and bought 11 acres in North Florida, where he lived out his final years.
He was very active in both the Assemblies of God and the Church of God, throughout his life serving as deacon, Sunday school teacher, Royal Rangers leader, superintendent of Sunday school, and sound man.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jennie Williams, daughter Karina (Craig) of Atlanta and son Mark (Rebecca) of Colorado Springs, 6 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, and his 1st great grandchild due in June. He is also survived by a brother EJ (Shirley) and a sister (Hazel) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mom and dad (Earnest and Julia Williams), and several brothers and sisters.
While we will miss him greatly, we know where he is. He is wearing his Johnny Cash black hat, dancing on the streets of gold, and is now the chief gardener, due to his vast earthly knowledge he brought from his earthly home. The grass in Heaven will never be greener and the blueberries, collards, tomatoes, turnip greens, squash and okra never be tastier. He won't have to chase off the deer or squirrels anymore!
Rest In Peace, Dad, you need to get that heavenly garden going. We miss you, but look forward to some delicious food at the supper of the Lamb.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Williams will be conducted on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Carl Thomas officiating. Interment with military honors will immediately follow. Family visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM with a time of visitation for friends from 11:00 AM till 2:00 PM at the funeral home. We encourage all friends and family attending to please follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Samaritans Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/robert-williams-fort-white-fl. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
