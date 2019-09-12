Robert Earl Williams, 70, resident of Lake City, Florida for the past six years and formerly of Bradenton, Florida. Robert passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, after a brief bout with cancer. He was born September 15, 1948, to the late Rutha Lee Starkes and Amos Williams in Quincy, Florida. He accepted Christ as his Savior. Bob attended St. John Elementary and Carter Parramore High Schools in Gadsen County. He served his country in the United States Army, where he received several medals; he was a marksman and was honorably discharged. Cooking was his passion, he was a chef working at Ryans, Morrison Cafeteria, Dennys and Albrittons restaurants.
Bob was the youngest of seven siblings; sister, Earnestine Griffin; brothers, David C. Mapps and Howard Mapps, Bradenton, FL; seven half-brothers and sisters, James, Lena, Bettye, Mae, Daisylee and Beulah Williams, all preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memories: Son, Damian Robert Williams, Robinson, IL; brothers, Minister John L. Mapps (Evelyn), elder James E. Mapps (Sheila), Bradenton, FL; sisters, Evangelist Inor L. Young, Lake City, FL and Rudean Williams, Quincy, Florida; special nephews and nieces, Cassiea, Derek, Avary, David and Evelyn; god-son, Dimitrius Lewis; special friend, Miriam Scippio; hosts of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019