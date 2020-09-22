Robert L. "Bobby" Taylor, 37, of Lake City, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born in Lake City on June 21, 1983 and has made the Lake City area his home all of his life. He was a Fort White High class of 2001 graduate and attended the Mt. Paran Baptist Church in Branford. He worked for Town Homes for the last eight years, and has been the Operations Manager for the last two years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as golfing. He also loved to build things.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Joyce Ann Taylor; maternal grandfather, Nondas Levern Harrington and his maternal grandmother, Nan Elizabeth Bailey.
He is survived by his loving wife of 5 ½ years, Kendall Marie Taylor of Lake City; mother, Debbie McKee, daddy, Donald Harris, and father, Robbie Taylor all of Lake City; daughters, Bailey Rose Taylor and Teagan Marie Taylor both of Lake City; son, Wilder Eugene Taylor of Lake City; brother, D.J. McKee (Jennifer) of Lake City; sisters, Nancy Ann Taylor, Lindsey Engle and Amanda Burgess (Jacob) all of Lake City. He is also survived by his Big Pa, Robert Taylor of Taylorville; granny, Vera Harris of Branford along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Funeral services for Bobby will be conducted on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Randy Waters officiating. Interment will follow in the Taylor Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. For those attending the services, CDC guidelines regarding masks are encouraged to be followed. For those that are unable to attend the services, a live stream of the funeral services can be found by going to the funeral home Facebook Page, Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.