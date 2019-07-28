Robert Luther Smith Sr. 99, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the VA medical Center in Lake City, Fl. Robert was born in Fitzgerald, GA on July 9, 1920, to the late Otis A. and Mary Luke Smith.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his first wife Margaret Smith and his daughter-in-law, Noreen Smith.
Robert is survived by his wife, Bonnie Smith; son Robert L. Smith Jr.; daughter Marie Lou Smith Wojnar (Tom); brother E.J. Smith; Ann George (Bruce); and granddaughters Tonya Palmer and Tiffany Wanat.
A graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 23, at Garrett Hillcrest Memorial Park in Waynesville, NC. With the Reverend Dennis Burell officiating. Military funeral honors were provided by the US Army from Fort Bragg.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 28, 2019