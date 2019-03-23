|
Robert W. Bob May, Sr., (83), Lake City, loving father of four, grandfather of 8, great-grandfather of 8, Lake City, died February 16 at VAMC Gainesville. The youngest son of Eli and Mary E. (McDaniel) May, born and raised in Lakeland, Bob met his first wife Carolyn at summer camp when he was 12, and married her in 1956 at Lander College, SC. After years of growing a family and developing his career, Bob and Carolyn moved to Lake City in 1977 for his work at the VA Hospital in Lake City. After their divorce, Bob married his second wife Marie, in 2002, whose love and patience were unending. Bob and Marie enjoyed an active life together welcoming friends and family to their home. A graduate of Florida State University (B.S.) and University of Maryland (M.A.), Bob was a VA Hospital Administrator for his entire career, working at hospitals in Florida; Washington, DC: Maryland; Ohio; Seattle; Vermont; Alabama; and North Dakota. Bob was a colorful character who most especially loved his wife Marie, breeding dachshunds, yard work, boating and fishing, visiting garage sales, playing pool, his cabin on the Santa Fe River, and his many friends. As a father, he gave his children and grandchildren many warm memories on road trips across country, visiting Disney World, riding motorcycles, and spending time near the water. A gifted story-teller, Bob always had a good joke at hand. Bob was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps, proud that his two sons, daughter in law, and three of his grandsons also served in the U.S. Military. Bob enjoyed years of serving his community as through Kiwanis, Rotary, and as a Presbyterian elder. Survivors include his wife, Marie, Lake City; children Bob, Jr. (Pat), St. Augustine; David (Theresa), Albany, GA; Amanda Dye (Billy), Minneapolis, MN: and Melissa (Jim) Rogers, Ann Arbor, MI. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Lake City, Florida, on Saturday, March 30, at 3 p.m., with a reception following. Following cremation, Bob will be interred in a private family service at the National Cemetery in Jacksonville with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome to the act.alz.org Semper Fi, Bob!
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 23, 2019
