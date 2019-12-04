Robert W. Bridges
Robert W. Bridges, 83, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, at Havens hospice care center in Lake City.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee Bridges, and his son, Robert G. Bridges.
He is also survived by three sisters, Glenda (Bill) Lovell, South Carolina; Doris (Roger) Clark, Saint Augustine; Joyce (Dan) Rose, Mississippi; and a brother-in-law, Terry (Betty) Wallace, Tallahassee.
A host of nephews and nieces also survive.
His eldest sister, Jean, died in 2002.
Mr. Bridges was born on July 2, 1936, to Robert S. and Ruth W. Bridges, both long since passed, of Chicago.
After World War II the family moved to South Florida, where he worked hard at every odd job he could find and scraped up enough to keep a hot rod Mercury in oil and gas until he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954.
Stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, he soon went AWOL just to spend a few brief hours with his beloved Mary Lee.
As punishment, he was sent to South Korea to help guard the DMZ, still a dicey place though the war had since ended.
The Florida boy soon found out what cold weather really was, he said.
In the seasonable months, he liked to spend Sunday afternoons in a valley between geographical landmarks soldiers called the Jane Russell hills, where he would lie back and watch some of the first U.S. fighter jet pilots practice their maneuvers. Sometimes they would swoop so low he could make out their eyes, he said.
He was a good soldier and despite the AWOL was later offered a spot in Officer Candidate School.
He declined, finishing his hitch in 1957 just months after he married the love of his life.
They had a son a year later, but that was just the beginning.
The adventure he lived for the next 60 years, remarkable as it was to those who loved him, would take far too long to recount here.
Rest in peace, Bobby.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 7, at 11 a.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 830 Pinewood Drive SW, Live Oak.
Please this ones important no flowers.
If you wish, donate instead to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Haven, 4200 NW 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32606.
Daniels Funeral Home of Live Oak is in charge of crematory services.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 4, 2019