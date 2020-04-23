Mr. Robert Wylie "Bobby" Duncan of Lake City, FL passed away on April 2, 2020, at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Fla. with a long and courages battle with cancer. He is in heaven with his savior, his daughter Deanna Rae, brother George and dad James Burton Duncan. Bobby was born in Boynton Beach, Fla. on October 12, 1962, to James Burton and Diane Hoffmann Duncan. Bobby was on the Florida Highway Patrol for 25 years and retired in 2011.
Celebration of life will be conducted later whenever the ban is lifted from the virus. Brad Wheeler is in charge of arrangements at GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 289 S.E. Hopeful Drive, Lake City, FL 32025
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 23, 2020