Rodney D. Tyre, 72, of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, May 26 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Rodney graduated in 1965 from Baker County High School in Macclenny. Rodney retired from the Florida Department of Transportation after of 36 years of employment. He bravely served his country in the United States Army as a Sergeant during the Vietnam Conflict, earning the following medals, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Vietnam Medal with 1960 Device, Army Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star Medal. Rodney loved the Florida Gators, golf, animals, fishing, water sports, gardening and music.
Rodney is preceded in death by his wife, Joann Marcello Tyre; his Mother, Nellie Coleman Tyre; his Father, Roy A. Tyre; his two sisters, Marjeline Tyre Hinds (Homer), and Ernestine Tyre Pecan and brother, Wendel Tyre.
Rodney is survived by his siblings, Edsel Tyre, Phyllis Tyre Loadholtz, Ronald Tyre (Linda) and Russel Tyre (Tweetie ) and a host of nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his dear friend Joe Chassereau (Deanna) and his companion, Wanda Bennett Toner and family.
A private service will be conducted at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Rodney Tyre. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 29, 2020.