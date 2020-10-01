1/1
Rodney Materrol Shakespeare
Rodney Materrol Shakespeare, 46, of Fort White, FL passed away on September 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father James Shakespeare and his twin brother, Ronnie J. Shakespeare.
He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Ft.White, FL and a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1994.
He leaves to cherish his memory, parents: Melvese and Famon Dunbar. brother, Famon Dunbar, Jr., sister, Lakeisha Dunbar, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A graveside service for Mr. Shakespeare will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery, where the Rev. Clarence and Fatha DeSue serve as Pastors. The cemetery is located at 712 SW Bethlehem Ave, Fort White, FL 32038.
Professional services provided by A. JEROME BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 25284 W US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL 32643 (386) 454-1110.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A Jerome Brown Funeral Home
1560 Nw 1St Ave
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-1110
