Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Ronald (Butch) Robert Green, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee surrounded by loved ones. He was born September 26, 1942, in Newburgh, New York, to Pete & Florence Green. He worked as a Service Manager at Wayne Oldsmobile Cadillac in Newburgh, New York then moved to Daytona Beach, Florida and continued his career in the Automobile Industry. Ronald truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting and visiting with friends and family.
Preceded by his parents Pete & Florence Green, brother, Harold (Bud) Green, sister, Ethel Osborne and son Ronald Green Jr.
He is survived by his wife Carole Green of Lake Placid, Florida, 3 daughters, Tracy Hughes of St. Cloud, Florida, Bonnie McAleer of Deland, Florida and Vennie Hanes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 2 step-daughters, Lori Watson of Venus, Florida and Linda Wilson of Smithfield, North Carolina, 4 sons Dennis Green, Ted McIntosh, Howard Green and David Green all of Lake City, Florida. Along with his children he left 21 grand children and 27 great grandchildren.
Friends and family whose lives Ronald touched are invited to join in his celebration of life at Gateway Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 Hwy 441 S., Lake City, Florida 320 viewing from 5 p.m. 7 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, viewing 11 a.m. 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Funeral service will follow at 12 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 4, 2019
