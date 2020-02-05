Ronald Edward Duncan

  • "We are very sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers"
    - Marge and Jim Grabowski
Ronald Edward Duncan 75, of High Springs passed away on January 31, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents T. Woodrow and Pauline (Tinsley) Duncan.
Ronald is survived by his loving and devoted Charlyne L Duncan for 40 years, Children; Lawney E Duncan, Ronda P Kent, Cheryl Evans and Mark Evans, also several grand and great grandchildren.
He worked as a Tool and Die machinist for 25+ years. Ronald will be remembered for his love of family and kind heart.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME. www.icsfuneralservics.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 5, 2020
