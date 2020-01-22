Ronald Fred Rice, Sr. 70, of Lake City passed away on January 19, 2020. He was born December 24, 1949 to the late Darlene Cox Walton and Orvil Rice in Logansport, Indiana. Ron is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Yvonne Rice, children; Regina Marie Rice, Ronald Fred Rice, Jr, (Juana), Kimberly Sue Rice (Greg), grandchildren; Ronnie, Natalie, Chris, Danica, Andrew and Tyler, siblings; (preceded) Jerry Rice (Karen), Patty Ersting, Steve Rice, and Mike Rice. He will be remembered for his love and friendship.
A private service will be held by family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LifeStyle Enrichment Center of Lake City. Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME. www.icsfuneralservices.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 22, 2020