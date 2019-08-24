Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Trinity Praise and Worship Center Hwy 90 East Lake City , FL View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Trinity Praise and Worship Center Hwy 90 East Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Revels, 78 of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City. Mr. Revels was a lifelong resident of Lake City and third child of seven to the late Henry Walter Revels, Sr. and Mary Magdalene Durden Revels. He attended and was a member of the Trinity Praise and Worship Center in Lake City and was a Master Finish Motor Grader Operator for over 50 years. Mr. Revels enjoyed traveling, watching classic westerns, working on lawn mowers and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, and mother of his children, Shirley Revels in 2007, one son, Robert Revels in 1962 and six siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Revels, Lake City; one son, Paul Revels, Lake City; three daughters, Sara Miller (Chris) and Susan Sweat (Mike) both of Lake City and Rhonda Huggins (Jody), Charlotte, NC; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Trinity Praise and Worship Center, Hwy 90 East in Lake City, with Joyce Hunter officiating. Interment will follow at Williams Family Cemetery, Watertown, FL. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, at the church.

In lieu of flower memorial contributions may be made to the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center at 6037 W US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025.

