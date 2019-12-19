Mrs. Rosa Lee Williams, resident of Macclenny, Florida was born September 10, 1933, to Aaron Horne and Josephine Smith Horne. She passed away on December 13, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services for Mother Rosa Lee Williams will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Faith Bible Church, Sanderson, Florida.
Viewing will be at 9:00 A.M. One hour prior to the service.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 19, 2019