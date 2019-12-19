Rosa Lee Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa Lee Williams.
Service Information
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-4366
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Rosa Lee Williams, resident of Macclenny, Florida was born September 10, 1933, to Aaron Horne and Josephine Smith Horne. She passed away on December 13, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services for Mother Rosa Lee Williams will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Faith Bible Church, Sanderson, Florida.
Viewing will be at 9:00 A.M. One hour prior to the service.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 19, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.