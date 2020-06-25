Rosa M. Addison Bay, resident of Baldwin, Florida, was born on September 16, 1950, to the late Columbus Mr. Lum and Florence Bowden. During her younger years, Rosa was a member of Olivet Baptist Church, Lake City, FL. Upon relocating to Baldwin Florida, she became a member of New Saint Paul Baptist Church. She was a 1968 graduate of Richardson High School. Rosa retired from Northeast Florida State Hospital, Macclenny, Florida after 35 years of dutiful service. Preceding her in death is her baby brother Michael Sack Bowden.

Left to cherish memories: A loving and devoted husband, Johnnie Addison; sons, Gregory Perry, Sr., Johnnie Addison, Jr., Joseph Addison; daughter, Ann Addison; brothers, Glenel (Aldonia), Larry (Charlene); sisters, Vanessa (Kelvin), Virginia, Carolyn (Garry), and Sylvia; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Rosa Addison will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL.

Viewing will be open to the community from 5:00 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

