Rosa Mae Bradley, affectionately known as Rose and Mother Bradley, was born to the late Simon Bradley, Sr. and Katie Mae Bradley on December 27, 1934. She departed this natural life to go home to glory on June 17, 2020. Rose was educated in the public schools of Columbia County, Lake City, Florida, and was employed for many years with the City of New York as a Home Health Aide. Rose was one of the most loving people you could ever meet. Having given her life to the Lord Jesus Christ many years ago, she was devoted to the Lords service as a soul winner and prayer warrior as well as preparing and serving delicious meals to friends and family. Mother Rosa Bradley was an active and beloved member of the congregation of Gods Healing Cathedral, The Now Day Ministry of the Lord Jesus Christ in Yonkers, NY.

The eldest of eleven children born to the union of her parents; she leaves to cherish her memory, brothers, Simon Bradley, Jr. (Claretha), Robert Bradley (Phyllis-deceased), Rudolph Bradley, all of Lake City, FL, Minister Frederick Bradley (Ellen), San Antonio, Texas; sisters, Helen Bradley Lee (Carl), Helen Bradley Fluellen (Thomas), Teresa Bradley Jones, all of Lake City, FL; sister-in-law, Ada Mae Bradley; uncle, Herman Huland, Lake City, FL; spiritual son and daughter, Eric and Jacqueline Williams, Yonkers, NY; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends of Florida and New York.

Siblings preceding her in death: Emma Lee Bradley, Noah E. Bradley, and Eddie L. Bradley.

Mother Bradley will be deeply missed because of her love for the people of God, and we look forward to seeing her again when we too transition to our life to come with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Celebratory services for Rosa M. Bradley will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, US 441 South, Rev. Alvin J. Baker, Officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store