Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosario Violeta Campozano Valarezo, 86, Lake City, Florida passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Solaris HealthCare, following an extended illness. She was born on February 14, 1933 in Guayaquil, Ecuador and had resided in Lake City since 1976. She was the daughter of Susana Muñoz and Carlos Campozano and was one of five children.

She was an exemplary and loving mother and will be sadly missed by her four children Gloria Hunt (Jimmy) of Lake City, Eduardo Valarezo of Lake City, Jacqueline Beebe (Francis) of Brandon and Walter Valarezo (Toni) of Miami, together with five grandchildren, Justin Hunt, M.D., Leslie McFadden (Brian), Stephen Beebe, Cole Valarezo, Clay Valarezo and one great-grandchild, Vance McFadden. She will also be lovingly remembered by the rest of her family and friends for her unconditional love, integrity, dedication and caring for others.

Her love for her grandchildren and her eagerness to help other children prompted her to volunteer at the First United Methodist Church Pre-School and later at the Kindergarten Center in Lake City. During that time, her grandchildren Justin and Leslie attended those centers. She was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year for her dedication to help children in Mrs. Davids class at the Kindergarten Center. Ms. Valarezo was a devoted Catholic parishioner at Epiphany Catholic Church and served in the Eucharistic Adoration Ministry for many years until her health declined.

Visitation for Ms. Valarezo will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Father Rob Trujillo officiating. The family requests that flowers be sent to Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home or donations be made to Epiphany Catholic Church, 1905 Epiphany Ct., Lake City, FL 32025 (386-752-4470). Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Rosario Violeta Campozano Valarezo, 86, Lake City, Florida passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Solaris HealthCare, following an extended illness. She was born on February 14, 1933 in Guayaquil, Ecuador and had resided in Lake City since 1976. She was the daughter of Susana Muñoz and Carlos Campozano and was one of five children.She was an exemplary and loving mother and will be sadly missed by her four children Gloria Hunt (Jimmy) of Lake City, Eduardo Valarezo of Lake City, Jacqueline Beebe (Francis) of Brandon and Walter Valarezo (Toni) of Miami, together with five grandchildren, Justin Hunt, M.D., Leslie McFadden (Brian), Stephen Beebe, Cole Valarezo, Clay Valarezo and one great-grandchild, Vance McFadden. She will also be lovingly remembered by the rest of her family and friends for her unconditional love, integrity, dedication and caring for others.Her love for her grandchildren and her eagerness to help other children prompted her to volunteer at the First United Methodist Church Pre-School and later at the Kindergarten Center in Lake City. During that time, her grandchildren Justin and Leslie attended those centers. She was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year for her dedication to help children in Mrs. Davids class at the Kindergarten Center. Ms. Valarezo was a devoted Catholic parishioner at Epiphany Catholic Church and served in the Eucharistic Adoration Ministry for many years until her health declined.Visitation for Ms. Valarezo will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Father Rob Trujillo officiating. The family requests that flowers be sent to Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home or donations be made to Epiphany Catholic Church, 1905 Epiphany Ct., Lake City, FL 32025 (386-752-4470). Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close