Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954

Roscoe C. Mansfield, Jr., 89, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, March 8, 2020 at the Lake City VA Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born in Lake City on March 4, 1931 to the late Roscoe, Jr. and Ruby Chancey Mansfield. He has made the Lake City area his home his entire life and was an Operation Intelligence Specialist in the United State Army for over 22 years. After retiring from the Army, he then went on to teach JROTC at Columbia High School for 19 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alma Jean Mansfield and his sister, Edna Jean Averett.

He is survived by his son, Roscoe Rocky C. Mansfield, III; daughter, Vickie L. Mansfield Griffin (Mike). Two grandchildren, Matthew Mansfield and Morgan Louise Griffin along with three great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Mansfield will be conducted on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. in the Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Robert Bass officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, March 12, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered to the Columbia High School JROTC program. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

