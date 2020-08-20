Roxie Moody Carr, 88, of Lake City passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 after a brief illness at Lake City Medical Center. She was born on February 21, 1932 to the late Otis and Pearl Moody in Glennville, Georgia. She had made her home in Lake City since 1959 where she was employed at Scottys Builders Supply and then later retired from Winn Dixie. She was a ray of sunshine to everyone who knew her and her smile would light up a room. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church where she enjoyed serving dinner on Wednesday evenings, spending time with her friends in Sunday School and attending church services. Roxie enjoyed fishing and the years that she spent at Sandy Point with family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and loved sharing that gift with others. An avid Florida Gator fan, she also enjoyed gardening , flowers and plants.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Dale Carr, her beloved husband of 63 years, L.D. Carr; siblings, Jerry Moody, Maurice Moody, Margaret Kicklighter, and Barbara Brannen. Survivors include; children, Judy Wheeler (Elmer), Gail Nettles (Sammy), Jean Klay, and Rocky Moody (Kathy); sibling, Marlon Moody (Juanita); 8 grandchildren,; 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, special friend, Wayne Morrell.
Funeral services for Mrs. Carr will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Parkview Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Tatem officiating. No visitation is scheduled. The family will hold private burial services at Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Family and friends attending services are asked to follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be streamed live by visiting Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory on Facebook.