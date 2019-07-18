Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Drymon Markham, 89, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City, FL after an extended illness. Roy was a native and lifelong Columbia Countian. A descendant of Columbia county pioneers, he was born on June 1, 1930 at the home place on High Falls Road to Ralph Leighton and Myrtis Dortch Markham. Roy served as an Independent Duty Medic in the US Air Force, retiring after 20 years. He then became a Registered Nurse and continued to serve veterans by working at the Lake City VA until his retirement. He was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Lake city

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Craig Thomas Markham, his daughters, Donna (Grayson) Cason and Mary Lou (Cy) Perkins; step children, Johnny (Veronica) Thomas, David (Brenda) Thomas, Judy (Greg) Knudsen; grandchildren, Cy (Sophie) Perkins, Courtney (Bryan) Johnson and Savannah (Kom) Kanjad; five great grandchildren and a host of nephews and nieces also survive.

Roy lived a life of service to others, through the Elks, his job at the VA hospital and after his retirement, his many hours of volunteer work at the VA helping veterans as well as being a member of Lantern Park Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, raising cattle and hogs with the advice and assistance of his brothers. He rarely did anything without first discussing it with A.B., Joe, Hubert L, or Sonny. He loved to fish and spent many hours on the Santa Fe and Suwannee Rivers with his brother Joe, or friends Paul Witt and L.D. Carr. He served in the Bering Straits of Alaska, Okinawa, Bermuda, the Black Hills of South Dakota, the desert of Arizona and was chosen with a handful of other airmen, to deploy on Navy ships for the purpose of retrieving astronauts from the ocean upon their return to Earth. Roy D. travelled the world and had many adventures that most Florida Cracker Boys only read about in books. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He touched many lives positively while on this earth and was fully prepared to meet our Lord when his earthly life was over.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 4:00 PM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Bishop Terry Hull officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Methodist Cemetery, Lake City, FL. Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to the service from 2:00 PM till 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Roy Drymon Markham, 89, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City, FL after an extended illness. Roy was a native and lifelong Columbia Countian. A descendant of Columbia county pioneers, he was born on June 1, 1930 at the home place on High Falls Road to Ralph Leighton and Myrtis Dortch Markham. Roy served as an Independent Duty Medic in the US Air Force, retiring after 20 years. He then became a Registered Nurse and continued to serve veterans by working at the Lake City VA until his retirement. He was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Lake city Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and past District Deputy Grand exalted Ruler. Roy was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Eleanor, and by a grandson, Brandon Parks. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Hubert L. (Shirley) Markham, Joe Markham, Jim Markham, A.B. Markham, Sonny Markham and Dot Markham. One sibling, Louise Markham Witt survives.He is survived by his wife, Shirley Craig Thomas Markham, his daughters, Donna (Grayson) Cason and Mary Lou (Cy) Perkins; step children, Johnny (Veronica) Thomas, David (Brenda) Thomas, Judy (Greg) Knudsen; grandchildren, Cy (Sophie) Perkins, Courtney (Bryan) Johnson and Savannah (Kom) Kanjad; five great grandchildren and a host of nephews and nieces also survive.Roy lived a life of service to others, through the Elks, his job at the VA hospital and after his retirement, his many hours of volunteer work at the VA helping veterans as well as being a member of Lantern Park Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, raising cattle and hogs with the advice and assistance of his brothers. He rarely did anything without first discussing it with A.B., Joe, Hubert L, or Sonny. He loved to fish and spent many hours on the Santa Fe and Suwannee Rivers with his brother Joe, or friends Paul Witt and L.D. Carr. He served in the Bering Straits of Alaska, Okinawa, Bermuda, the Black Hills of South Dakota, the desert of Arizona and was chosen with a handful of other airmen, to deploy on Navy ships for the purpose of retrieving astronauts from the ocean upon their return to Earth. Roy D. travelled the world and had many adventures that most Florida Cracker Boys only read about in books. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He touched many lives positively while on this earth and was fully prepared to meet our Lord when his earthly life was over.Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 4:00 PM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Bishop Terry Hull officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Methodist Cemetery, Lake City, FL. Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to the service from 2:00 PM till 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com Published in Lake City Reporter on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close