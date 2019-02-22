Ruby Anthony age 58, resident of Lake City, Florida passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Cleola Ziegler and Mr. C. J. Jones.
She was educated in the Public School of Columbia County.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Marvin Anthony Sr.; Children Marvin Anthony, Jr., Michael Anthony, Justin and Jordan Salmon and Davon Smith; Goddaughters Shaquandra Youngblood, Nardria Burgress and Tamauriya Murphy. Siblings Audrey Jones, Diane Gray and Ronnie Jones. Aunt Azarine "Polly" Smith; uncles Willard "Duddbug" Rossin; special nephews Kentrion Williams, Vincent Murphy, Dr. Lorenzo Dixon (Towanda), Leon Ware (Betty), Eron Peterson, special niece Gwendolyn Jones and a host of other relatives. Special friends Louis Berry, Robert Spires, Walley, Terry Shaw, Robbie Carswell, Juliett Fraser Wilson, Towanda Murphy.
Funeral services for Ruby Anthony will be Saturday, February 23, 2019, 1:00 pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Lorenzo Dixon Eulogist. Interment will follow at Garden of Rest Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.
